Last updated July 16 2019 at 11:35 PM

1928 Bromwich Road

1928 Bromwich Road · No Longer Available
Location

1928 Bromwich Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Westerly Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath homes has plenty of room for everyone! The lower level has a very open concept, and includes the master bedroom with private full bath. On the 2nd level includes 3 spacious bedrooms with a very unique layout that is a must see. *Refrigerator and stove to be delivered upon move in.*

Approval is based on the results of the online application. The application fee is $45.00. Everyone who will be living in the home that is over the age of 18 will need to complete an application. We will receive a credit check, background check and eviction check. Homes are given to the first approved applicant. In the rare instance that you cannot have your first choice, the application can be applied to a home similar in price.

CREDIT HISTORY/DEBT TO INCOME RATIO:
A Rental Application will be denied for applicants with an unsatisfactory Transunion Resident Score below 540. Applicants with Transunion Resident Scores of 540-569 must have a 43% or less Debt to Income Ratio; applicants with Transunion Resident Scores of 570-609 must have a 45% or less Debt to Income Ratio; and applicants with Transunion Resident Scores of 610 or greater must have a 50% or less Debt to Income Ratio. An applicant with no Transunion Resident Score may be approved with a Guarantor.

Pet Policy
Assistance Animals, as defined in the Fair Housing Act, are permitted in all Conrex rental homes. All other animals not qualifying as Assistance Animals are regarded as pets. Conrex is a pet friendly community.
We allow a maximum of three pets per home, providing the following criteria are met. Pets are accepted with management approval – breed & weight restrictions apply. A pet agreement must be filled out and signed for each pet. All rules must be followed. A $250.00 refundable pet deposit for the first pet, and $100.00 pet deposit for each additional pet, must be paid in full prior to the addition of a pet to your home. Pet rent in the amount of $25.00 for the first pet, and $10.00 for each additional pet will be charged.

On or before move-in, tenants must provide current veterinary records showing the Breed(s), Age, Weight, License number & rabies shot date.

Full rental qualifications and criteria can be found in the link below.
https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/

Online applications:
1) https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/
2) Find address for which you are applying
3) Click Apply Now
4) Application cost $45.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1928 Bromwich Road have any available units?
1928 Bromwich Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1928 Bromwich Road currently offering any rent specials?
1928 Bromwich Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1928 Bromwich Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1928 Bromwich Road is pet friendly.
Does 1928 Bromwich Road offer parking?
No, 1928 Bromwich Road does not offer parking.
Does 1928 Bromwich Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1928 Bromwich Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1928 Bromwich Road have a pool?
No, 1928 Bromwich Road does not have a pool.
Does 1928 Bromwich Road have accessible units?
No, 1928 Bromwich Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1928 Bromwich Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1928 Bromwich Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1928 Bromwich Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1928 Bromwich Road does not have units with air conditioning.
