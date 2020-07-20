All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 31 2019 at 1:47 AM

1918 Treefrog Court

1918 Treefrog Court · No Longer Available
Location

1918 Treefrog Court, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mineral Springs

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,906 sf home is located in Charlotte, NC. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1918 Treefrog Court have any available units?
1918 Treefrog Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1918 Treefrog Court have?
Some of 1918 Treefrog Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1918 Treefrog Court currently offering any rent specials?
1918 Treefrog Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1918 Treefrog Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1918 Treefrog Court is pet friendly.
Does 1918 Treefrog Court offer parking?
Yes, 1918 Treefrog Court offers parking.
Does 1918 Treefrog Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1918 Treefrog Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1918 Treefrog Court have a pool?
No, 1918 Treefrog Court does not have a pool.
Does 1918 Treefrog Court have accessible units?
No, 1918 Treefrog Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1918 Treefrog Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1918 Treefrog Court does not have units with dishwashers.
