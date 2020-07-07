Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c0b714b06d ---- 1917 Garibaldi Ave Charlotte NC 28208. **Gorgeous NEWLY Remodeled Single Family Home just minutes away from Downtown Charlotte!** This Adorable Home Features 2 Bedrooms and 1.5 Bathroom. A Cozy living room with beautiful original hardwood floors the moment you walk in with a wood burning fire place. New kitchen with Stainless steel appliances included with granite counter tops and Custom white Cabinets with tons of storage space. Right off the kitchen are two cozy bedrooms and remodeled bathroom. No need to travel to a laundry facility when a washer and dryer is included for your comfort! Outside you will find a detached single car garage and a spacious fenced back yard great for entertaining friends and family. This home is in a great location and in a desirable neighborhood, central heating and air but unfortunately pets are CONDITIONAL. Home is located in Ashley Park Neighborhood, minutes away from I-85, Downtown Charlotte and many more intersections. Want to be minutes away from popular restaurants such as Pinky\'s, Gardenia, Kouture Lounge, Hop Feng Kitchen and many more. Than go ahead and visit our website at www.newviewrealtygroup.com to schedule a showing or submit an application for this adorable house! **Se Habla Espanol** Nearby Schools: Ashley Park Elementary & Middle (Pre-K -8th) West Mecklenburg High School (9th-12th)