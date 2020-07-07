All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 4 2019 at 4:28 AM

1917 Garibaldi Ave

1917 Garibaldi Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1917 Garibaldi Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c0b714b06d ---- 1917 Garibaldi Ave Charlotte NC 28208. **Gorgeous NEWLY Remodeled Single Family Home just minutes away from Downtown Charlotte!** This Adorable Home Features 2 Bedrooms and 1.5 Bathroom. A Cozy living room with beautiful original hardwood floors the moment you walk in with a wood burning fire place. New kitchen with Stainless steel appliances included with granite counter tops and Custom white Cabinets with tons of storage space. Right off the kitchen are two cozy bedrooms and remodeled bathroom. No need to travel to a laundry facility when a washer and dryer is included for your comfort! Outside you will find a detached single car garage and a spacious fenced back yard great for entertaining friends and family. This home is in a great location and in a desirable neighborhood, central heating and air but unfortunately pets are CONDITIONAL. Home is located in Ashley Park Neighborhood, minutes away from I-85, Downtown Charlotte and many more intersections. Want to be minutes away from popular restaurants such as Pinky\'s, Gardenia, Kouture Lounge, Hop Feng Kitchen and many more. Than go ahead and visit our website at www.newviewrealtygroup.com to schedule a showing or submit an application for this adorable house! **Se Habla Espanol** Nearby Schools: Ashley Park Elementary & Middle (Pre-K -8th) West Mecklenburg High School (9th-12th)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1917 Garibaldi Ave have any available units?
1917 Garibaldi Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1917 Garibaldi Ave have?
Some of 1917 Garibaldi Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1917 Garibaldi Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1917 Garibaldi Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1917 Garibaldi Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1917 Garibaldi Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1917 Garibaldi Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1917 Garibaldi Ave offers parking.
Does 1917 Garibaldi Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1917 Garibaldi Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1917 Garibaldi Ave have a pool?
No, 1917 Garibaldi Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1917 Garibaldi Ave have accessible units?
No, 1917 Garibaldi Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1917 Garibaldi Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1917 Garibaldi Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

