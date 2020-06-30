All apartments in Charlotte
1910 Olsen Ln

Location

1910 Olsen Lane, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
key fob access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
pet friendly
Refurbished ranch home with cathedral ceiling in living room, gas log fireplace and ceiling fan. Large eat-in kitchen featuring a breakfast bar. Vaulted Master Bedroom with walk-in closet and private bath with garden tub/shower. AC installed 9/2016. Flat yard, easy to maintain. Pets are allowed except for large breed dogs. Lease End Date between Feb and July 2021

No section 8.
Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more.

Are you an Owner looking for a property management company? Find out if Smart Shield PM is a good fit for you: https://www.smartshieldpropertymanagement.com/charlotte-property-management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 Olsen Ln have any available units?
1910 Olsen Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1910 Olsen Ln have?
Some of 1910 Olsen Ln's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1910 Olsen Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1910 Olsen Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 Olsen Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1910 Olsen Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1910 Olsen Ln offer parking?
No, 1910 Olsen Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1910 Olsen Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1910 Olsen Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 Olsen Ln have a pool?
No, 1910 Olsen Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1910 Olsen Ln have accessible units?
No, 1910 Olsen Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 Olsen Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1910 Olsen Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

