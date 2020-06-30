1910 Olsen Ln

Amenities
Refurbished ranch home with cathedral ceiling in living room, gas log fireplace and ceiling fan. Large eat-in kitchen featuring a breakfast bar. Vaulted Master Bedroom with walk-in closet and private bath with garden tub/shower. AC installed 9/2016. Flat yard, easy to maintain. Pets are allowed except for large breed dogs. Lease End Date between Feb and July 2021
No section 8.
Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.