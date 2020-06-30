1910 Olsen Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed key fob access pet friendly

Refurbished ranch home with cathedral ceiling in living room, gas log fireplace and ceiling fan. Large eat-in kitchen featuring a breakfast bar. Vaulted Master Bedroom with walk-in closet and private bath with garden tub/shower. AC installed 9/2016. Flat yard, easy to maintain. Pets are allowed except for large breed dogs. Lease End Date between Feb and July 2021



No section 8.

Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.