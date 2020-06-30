1865 Aston Mill Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Beautiful Southwest Charlotte town home with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Sweet hardwood flooring on main, Big kitchen with granite counter tops, plenty of tall maple cabinets and lots of counter space. Stainless appliances. 2 Large bedrooms upstairs. Washer & dryer included. Park right out front. Close to 485 and I77. Minutes to Top Golf , Premium Outlets and Airport.



Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Property will be professionally cleaned prior to move-in. Pets must be approved by the owner.