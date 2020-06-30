All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated January 25 2020 at 8:45 AM

1865 Aston Mill Pl

1865 Aston Mill Place · No Longer Available
Location

1865 Aston Mill Place, Charlotte, NC 28273
Olde Whitehall

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Beautiful Southwest Charlotte town home with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Sweet hardwood flooring on main, Big kitchen with granite counter tops, plenty of tall maple cabinets and lots of counter space. Stainless appliances. 2 Large bedrooms upstairs. Washer & dryer included. Park right out front. Close to 485 and I77. Minutes to Top Golf , Premium Outlets and Airport.

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Property will be professionally cleaned prior to move-in. Pets must be approved by the owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1865 Aston Mill Pl have any available units?
1865 Aston Mill Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1865 Aston Mill Pl have?
Some of 1865 Aston Mill Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1865 Aston Mill Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1865 Aston Mill Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1865 Aston Mill Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1865 Aston Mill Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1865 Aston Mill Pl offer parking?
No, 1865 Aston Mill Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1865 Aston Mill Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1865 Aston Mill Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1865 Aston Mill Pl have a pool?
Yes, 1865 Aston Mill Pl has a pool.
Does 1865 Aston Mill Pl have accessible units?
No, 1865 Aston Mill Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1865 Aston Mill Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1865 Aston Mill Pl has units with dishwashers.

