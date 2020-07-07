All apartments in Charlotte
1831 J Julian Drive D
1831 J Julian Drive D

1831 J Julian Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1831 J Julian Lane, Charlotte, NC 28208
Toddville Road

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Spacious apartment with an open floor plan Easy access to I-85. This home has a large open living room with a great brick fireplace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1831 J Julian Drive D have any available units?
1831 J Julian Drive D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1831 J Julian Drive D currently offering any rent specials?
1831 J Julian Drive D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1831 J Julian Drive D pet-friendly?
No, 1831 J Julian Drive D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1831 J Julian Drive D offer parking?
No, 1831 J Julian Drive D does not offer parking.
Does 1831 J Julian Drive D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1831 J Julian Drive D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1831 J Julian Drive D have a pool?
No, 1831 J Julian Drive D does not have a pool.
Does 1831 J Julian Drive D have accessible units?
No, 1831 J Julian Drive D does not have accessible units.
Does 1831 J Julian Drive D have units with dishwashers?
No, 1831 J Julian Drive D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1831 J Julian Drive D have units with air conditioning?
No, 1831 J Julian Drive D does not have units with air conditioning.

