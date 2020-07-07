Rent Calculator
1831 J Julian Drive D
Last updated December 21 2019 at 8:27 PM
1 of 5
1831 J Julian Drive D
1831 J Julian Lane
Location
1831 J Julian Lane, Charlotte, NC 28208
Toddville Road
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Spacious apartment with an open floor plan Easy access to I-85. This home has a large open living room with a great brick fireplace
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1831 J Julian Drive D have any available units?
1831 J Julian Drive D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1831 J Julian Drive D currently offering any rent specials?
1831 J Julian Drive D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1831 J Julian Drive D pet-friendly?
No, 1831 J Julian Drive D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1831 J Julian Drive D offer parking?
No, 1831 J Julian Drive D does not offer parking.
Does 1831 J Julian Drive D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1831 J Julian Drive D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1831 J Julian Drive D have a pool?
No, 1831 J Julian Drive D does not have a pool.
Does 1831 J Julian Drive D have accessible units?
No, 1831 J Julian Drive D does not have accessible units.
Does 1831 J Julian Drive D have units with dishwashers?
No, 1831 J Julian Drive D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1831 J Julian Drive D have units with air conditioning?
No, 1831 J Julian Drive D does not have units with air conditioning.
