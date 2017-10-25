All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1825 Dearmon Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1825 Dearmon Dr
Last updated March 28 2020 at 7:35 AM

1825 Dearmon Dr

1825 Dearmon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Plaza Midwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1825 Dearmon Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza Midwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Brand new 250 sq ft deck under way in back! Updated and remodeled duplex in the Plaza Midwood area, located in the heart of everything that's new and upcoming a short drive from Uptown, yet with a historic Charlotte feel. Less than a mile to Harris Teeter in Plaza Midwood, this adorable unit features 2 spacious bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Open living area for a light and airy feel. Kitchen has lots of cabinet space and includes nice stainless appliances. Enjoy the dining/breakfast area. Large porch on the front, perfect for outdoor furniture. Fenced backyard. Lawn care included!

Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). As-is, no known issues. Tenant-occupied properties require 24 hr showing notice. Property will be cleaned before move-in. Agents: check with your applicant before calling office for application status.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1825 Dearmon Dr have any available units?
1825 Dearmon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1825 Dearmon Dr have?
Some of 1825 Dearmon Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1825 Dearmon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1825 Dearmon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1825 Dearmon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1825 Dearmon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1825 Dearmon Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1825 Dearmon Dr offers parking.
Does 1825 Dearmon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1825 Dearmon Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1825 Dearmon Dr have a pool?
No, 1825 Dearmon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1825 Dearmon Dr have accessible units?
No, 1825 Dearmon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1825 Dearmon Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1825 Dearmon Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir
Charlotte, NC 28105
Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Camden Touchstone
9200 Westbury Woods Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Bryce
4101 Double Creek Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
CityPark View South
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
The Julien
2142 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Junction 1504
1504 Mainline Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Vyne On Central
3214 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte