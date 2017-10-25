1825 Dearmon Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Brand new 250 sq ft deck under way in back! Updated and remodeled duplex in the Plaza Midwood area, located in the heart of everything that's new and upcoming a short drive from Uptown, yet with a historic Charlotte feel. Less than a mile to Harris Teeter in Plaza Midwood, this adorable unit features 2 spacious bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Open living area for a light and airy feel. Kitchen has lots of cabinet space and includes nice stainless appliances. Enjoy the dining/breakfast area. Large porch on the front, perfect for outdoor furniture. Fenced backyard. Lawn care included!



Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). As-is, no known issues. Tenant-occupied properties require 24 hr showing notice. Property will be cleaned before move-in. Agents: check with your applicant before calling office for application status.