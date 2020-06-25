All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 18 2019 at 6:06 AM

1800 Camden Road

1800 Camden Road · No Longer Available
Location

1800 Camden Road, Charlotte, NC 28203
Wilmore

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Killer South End location next to the East West light rail station, moments from Uptown plus all Dilworth and South end have to offer! Spacious 2 bedroom apartment on the second floor of the corner building at Camden and East/West Blvd, over top of the UPS store. Open floor plan, bright space, utilities included as part of the lease. One dedicated parking spot in the rear parking lot. Separate entrance from the store. Pet friendly, park the car and walk everywhere! Ready now and can come furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 Camden Road have any available units?
1800 Camden Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1800 Camden Road have?
Some of 1800 Camden Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 Camden Road currently offering any rent specials?
1800 Camden Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 Camden Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1800 Camden Road is pet friendly.
Does 1800 Camden Road offer parking?
Yes, 1800 Camden Road offers parking.
Does 1800 Camden Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1800 Camden Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 Camden Road have a pool?
No, 1800 Camden Road does not have a pool.
Does 1800 Camden Road have accessible units?
No, 1800 Camden Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 Camden Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1800 Camden Road has units with dishwashers.
