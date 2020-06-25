1800 Camden Road

Amenities

Killer South End location next to the East West light rail station, moments from Uptown plus all Dilworth and South end have to offer! Spacious 2 bedroom apartment on the second floor of the corner building at Camden and East/West Blvd, over top of the UPS store. Open floor plan, bright space, utilities included as part of the lease. One dedicated parking spot in the rear parking lot. Separate entrance from the store. Pet friendly, park the car and walk everywhere! Ready now and can come furnished or unfurnished.