Last updated November 13 2019 at 8:35 AM

1739 Merriman Ave

1739 Merriman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1739 Merriman Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203
Wilmore

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 2 bedroom home in the heart of Wilmore. Just minutes to Uptown and close to tons of shopping/restaurants. Great access to I-77. Separate office, hardwood throughout, decorative fireplace, nice deck, and PRIVATE FENCED backyard! Washer & dryer included, lots of charm!

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Property will be professionally cleaned prior to move-in. Pets must be approved by the owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1739 Merriman Ave have any available units?
1739 Merriman Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1739 Merriman Ave have?
Some of 1739 Merriman Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1739 Merriman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1739 Merriman Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1739 Merriman Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1739 Merriman Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1739 Merriman Ave offer parking?
No, 1739 Merriman Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1739 Merriman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1739 Merriman Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1739 Merriman Ave have a pool?
No, 1739 Merriman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1739 Merriman Ave have accessible units?
No, 1739 Merriman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1739 Merriman Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1739 Merriman Ave has units with dishwashers.

