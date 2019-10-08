All apartments in Charlotte
17224 Cambridge Woods Court
17224 Cambridge Woods Court

Location

17224 Cambridge Woods Court, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ballantyne area property located in Southampton off Ardrey Kell Rd. Home has 4 BRs, 2.5 baths and 2627 s.f. of living space. Hardwood floors are in foyer, kitchen and dining room. Beautiful sunroom has lots of windows and natural light. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and breakfast area that steps out to 16 x 20 rear deck and a back yard with mature trees offering privacy. Large master bedroom is upstairs and has master bath with garden tub, separate shower, dual sink vanity and walk-in closet. Enjoy the community pool, playground and walking trails.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17224 Cambridge Woods Court have any available units?
17224 Cambridge Woods Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 17224 Cambridge Woods Court have?
Some of 17224 Cambridge Woods Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17224 Cambridge Woods Court currently offering any rent specials?
17224 Cambridge Woods Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17224 Cambridge Woods Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 17224 Cambridge Woods Court is pet friendly.
Does 17224 Cambridge Woods Court offer parking?
No, 17224 Cambridge Woods Court does not offer parking.
Does 17224 Cambridge Woods Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17224 Cambridge Woods Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17224 Cambridge Woods Court have a pool?
Yes, 17224 Cambridge Woods Court has a pool.
Does 17224 Cambridge Woods Court have accessible units?
No, 17224 Cambridge Woods Court does not have accessible units.
Does 17224 Cambridge Woods Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 17224 Cambridge Woods Court does not have units with dishwashers.
