Last updated July 5 2019 at 6:07 PM

1634 Prairie Valley Drive

1634 Prairie Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1634 Prairie Valley Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Hamilton Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 2 story, 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home is located in the Meadow Hill Community, which is close to I-77 and shopping and dining. It has easy access to Sunset Rd and Statesville Rd.

With a move in date of July 16, 2019.

This home features:

* Kitchen equipped with black appliances!
* Family room
* Dining room
* Carpet
* Central air & heat !!
* 2 car garage!!
* Driveway !!
* Patio, Perfect for entertaining
* Community play ground
*Pet friendly

For an appointment, please call Ron at 980-498-7144 or email him at ron@mwproperties.net . For additional listing, visit our website at www.rent777.com.

Pets are allowed.

Pet Disclaimer: All pets must still be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited. 

RENTERS INSURANCE: We can provide renters insurance for $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can provide your own renters insurance.  There will be a $2.50 monitoring fee maintain that insurance is active.

School Assignments:

Statesville Road Elementary
Ranson Middle
West Charlotte High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1634 Prairie Valley Drive have any available units?
1634 Prairie Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1634 Prairie Valley Drive have?
Some of 1634 Prairie Valley Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1634 Prairie Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1634 Prairie Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1634 Prairie Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1634 Prairie Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1634 Prairie Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1634 Prairie Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 1634 Prairie Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1634 Prairie Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1634 Prairie Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 1634 Prairie Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1634 Prairie Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 1634 Prairie Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1634 Prairie Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1634 Prairie Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
