1634 Prairie Valley Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful 2 story, 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home is located in the Meadow Hill Community, which is close to I-77 and shopping and dining. It has easy access to Sunset Rd and Statesville Rd.



With a move in date of July 16, 2019.



This home features:



* Kitchen equipped with black appliances!

* Family room

* Dining room

* Carpet

* Central air & heat !!

* 2 car garage!!

* Driveway !!

* Patio, Perfect for entertaining

* Community play ground

*Pet friendly



For an appointment, please call Ron at 980-498-7144 or email him at ron@mwproperties.net . For additional listing, visit our website at www.rent777.com.



Pets are allowed.



Pet Disclaimer: All pets must still be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



RENTERS INSURANCE: We can provide renters insurance for $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can provide your own renters insurance. There will be a $2.50 monitoring fee maintain that insurance is active.



School Assignments:



Statesville Road Elementary

Ranson Middle

West Charlotte High