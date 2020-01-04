All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:47 AM

1618 Joseph Hewes Ct,

1618 Joseph Hewes Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1618 Joseph Hewes Ct, Charlotte, NC 28212
East Forest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful, 2 story home located in Independence Woods Subdivision! - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home that features: kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large kitchen island, under cabinet lighting, beautiful tiled backsplash, an island with a breakfast bar, energy-efficient cordless cellular shade on every window, open floor plan, 2 car garage, neutral paint colors throughout, a loft on the upper level, spacious back yard and so much more. This home is a must-see! Washer and Dryer Included. Pets are conditional with a $350 non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds. Small to medium pets will be considered. Easy access to shopping. Tenants responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance..

(RLNE5045146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1618 Joseph Hewes Ct, have any available units?
1618 Joseph Hewes Ct, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1618 Joseph Hewes Ct, have?
Some of 1618 Joseph Hewes Ct,'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1618 Joseph Hewes Ct, currently offering any rent specials?
1618 Joseph Hewes Ct, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1618 Joseph Hewes Ct, pet-friendly?
Yes, 1618 Joseph Hewes Ct, is pet friendly.
Does 1618 Joseph Hewes Ct, offer parking?
Yes, 1618 Joseph Hewes Ct, offers parking.
Does 1618 Joseph Hewes Ct, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1618 Joseph Hewes Ct, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1618 Joseph Hewes Ct, have a pool?
No, 1618 Joseph Hewes Ct, does not have a pool.
Does 1618 Joseph Hewes Ct, have accessible units?
No, 1618 Joseph Hewes Ct, does not have accessible units.
Does 1618 Joseph Hewes Ct, have units with dishwashers?
No, 1618 Joseph Hewes Ct, does not have units with dishwashers.
