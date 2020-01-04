1618 Joseph Hewes Ct,

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage stainless steel

Beautiful, 2 story home located in Independence Woods Subdivision! - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home that features: kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large kitchen island, under cabinet lighting, beautiful tiled backsplash, an island with a breakfast bar, energy-efficient cordless cellular shade on every window, open floor plan, 2 car garage, neutral paint colors throughout, a loft on the upper level, spacious back yard and so much more. This home is a must-see! Washer and Dryer Included. Pets are conditional with a $350 non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds. Small to medium pets will be considered. Easy access to shopping. Tenants responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance..



(RLNE5045146)