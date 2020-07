Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This charming bungalow is nestled in the Plaza Midwood area outside Uptown Charlotte. Enjoy being minutes away from the grocery store and amazing local hot spots off Central Ave. Enjoy relaxing on the wide front porch or inside the spacious living room. Hardwood floors throughout the home and 3 spacious bedrooms. Kitchen has new granite countertops, backslpash, sink. 6/m old SS appliances. Don't miss this gem located in one of the most coveted parts of Charlotte! FP does not work.