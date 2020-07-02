All apartments in Charlotte
Location

1514 Wembley Dr, Charlotte, NC 28205
Briarcreek - Woodland

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
** APPLICATION RECEIVED STATUS ** Tenant occupied, do not disturb tenants**. Beautiful home for rent in Plaza Midwood. Midwood Flats are modern 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom homes loaded w/ upgrades & features. Open main level w/ stained concrete floors, 9 foot ceilings, modern fixtures, neutral paint, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, & more. Upstairs features 2 spacious bedrooms, each w/ own private bathroom. Pet friendly! $350 pet fee for 2 approved pets. Lawn care included. Washer/dryer included. Great location in Plaza Midwood only minutes to tons of restaurants/shopping/nightlife. AVAILABLE 5/3/2020, possibly a few days sooner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1514 Wembley Dr. have any available units?
1514 Wembley Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1514 Wembley Dr. have?
Some of 1514 Wembley Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1514 Wembley Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1514 Wembley Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1514 Wembley Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1514 Wembley Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1514 Wembley Dr. offer parking?
No, 1514 Wembley Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1514 Wembley Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1514 Wembley Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1514 Wembley Dr. have a pool?
No, 1514 Wembley Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1514 Wembley Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1514 Wembley Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1514 Wembley Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1514 Wembley Dr. has units with dishwashers.

