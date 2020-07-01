14921 Aven Creek Court

Amenities

on-site laundry garage walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

4 Bedroom home in Huntington Forest near Lake Wylie - Subdivision: Huntington Forest

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Parking: Attached 2 Car Garage

Year Built: 2003

Pets: NO

Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater

Schools: Lake Wylie Elem., Southwest Middle, Olympic High School



This 2 story home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 2100 square feet. It has a large living room with fireplace open to kitchen and breakfast area, formal dining room and sitting room. All bedrooms upstairs. Master has his/her walk in closets and private bath with his/hers vanities and separate tub/shower. 3 good size secondary bedrooms, full bath and laundry room. The home also has a 2 car garage and fenced back yard. Located in the Huntington Forest community just off S. Tryon near Carowinds Blvd. Easy commute to Lake Wylie, I-77 or South Carolina. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1700 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.



Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher programs.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3596553)