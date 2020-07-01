All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:56 AM

14921 Aven Creek Court

14921 Aven Creek Ct · No Longer Available
Location

14921 Aven Creek Ct, Charlotte, NC 28273
Brown Road

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4 Bedroom home in Huntington Forest near Lake Wylie - Subdivision: Huntington Forest
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2.5
Parking: Attached 2 Car Garage
Year Built: 2003
Pets: NO
Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater
Schools: Lake Wylie Elem., Southwest Middle, Olympic High School

This 2 story home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 2100 square feet. It has a large living room with fireplace open to kitchen and breakfast area, formal dining room and sitting room. All bedrooms upstairs. Master has his/her walk in closets and private bath with his/hers vanities and separate tub/shower. 3 good size secondary bedrooms, full bath and laundry room. The home also has a 2 car garage and fenced back yard. Located in the Huntington Forest community just off S. Tryon near Carowinds Blvd. Easy commute to Lake Wylie, I-77 or South Carolina. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1700 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.

Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher programs.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3596553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14921 Aven Creek Court have any available units?
14921 Aven Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 14921 Aven Creek Court have?
Some of 14921 Aven Creek Court's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14921 Aven Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
14921 Aven Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14921 Aven Creek Court pet-friendly?
No, 14921 Aven Creek Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 14921 Aven Creek Court offer parking?
Yes, 14921 Aven Creek Court offers parking.
Does 14921 Aven Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14921 Aven Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14921 Aven Creek Court have a pool?
No, 14921 Aven Creek Court does not have a pool.
Does 14921 Aven Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 14921 Aven Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 14921 Aven Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 14921 Aven Creek Court does not have units with dishwashers.

