Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym media room

Spacious 2-story with a finished walk-out basement in the very popular Ballantyne Country Club. Main level has formal living and dining rooms, gourmet kitchen with center island. Huge family room. Upper level has five bedrooms with three bathrooms, master with huge sitting room, Media room. Walkout basement features a gym, family room with fireplace and one bedroom and bathroom. Can be lease furnished or unfurnished.