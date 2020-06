Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

It was a MODEL HOME! Craftsman style townhomes in Historic Wesley Heights. Walk to shops and restaurants and 3 min drive to uptown. Future Gold Line Trolley one block away. Pinky's, Rhino Market and Burger company all walkable or enjoy a scenic bike ride on the greenway to Frazier Park. Oversized windows and attached 2 car garage. SHOWCASE home includes 3rd bedroom privacy wall, tile bed in master shower, tile bed, tile surround shower in 3rd bath. Upgraded Beverage Center in dining.