143 Sleepy Hollow Rd

Conveniently located, welcoming, and beautifully maintained Charlotte home! Location, location, location, take advantage of easy access to nearby interstates and close proximity to the light rail for easier commutes. Just minutes to downtown Charlotte, you’ll love having lots of shopping and dining options within walking distance. Designed with entertaining in mind, the spacious interior features a large eat-in kitchen, bright living room, and perfect half bath for guests. At the end of a long day, retreat to one of three roomy bedrooms, all with a neutral palette to compliment any decor style. In addition to plenty of storage space throughout, the small building in the backyard is great for stowing outdoor and larger items. Schedule a tour today before this one is gone!