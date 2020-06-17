All apartments in Charlotte
143 Sleepy Hollow Rd
143 Sleepy Hollow Rd

143 Sleepy Hollow Road · No Longer Available
Location

143 Sleepy Hollow Road, Charlotte, NC 28217
Yorkmount

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Conveniently located, welcoming, and beautifully maintained Charlotte home! Location, location, location, take advantage of easy access to nearby interstates and close proximity to the light rail for easier commutes. Just minutes to downtown Charlotte, you’ll love having lots of shopping and dining options within walking distance. Designed with entertaining in mind, the spacious interior features a large eat-in kitchen, bright living room, and perfect half bath for guests. At the end of a long day, retreat to one of three roomy bedrooms, all with a neutral palette to compliment any decor style. In addition to plenty of storage space throughout, the small building in the backyard is great for stowing outdoor and larger items. Schedule a tour today before this one is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 Sleepy Hollow Rd have any available units?
143 Sleepy Hollow Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 143 Sleepy Hollow Rd currently offering any rent specials?
143 Sleepy Hollow Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 Sleepy Hollow Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 143 Sleepy Hollow Rd is pet friendly.
Does 143 Sleepy Hollow Rd offer parking?
No, 143 Sleepy Hollow Rd does not offer parking.
Does 143 Sleepy Hollow Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 143 Sleepy Hollow Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 Sleepy Hollow Rd have a pool?
No, 143 Sleepy Hollow Rd does not have a pool.
Does 143 Sleepy Hollow Rd have accessible units?
No, 143 Sleepy Hollow Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 143 Sleepy Hollow Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 143 Sleepy Hollow Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 143 Sleepy Hollow Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 143 Sleepy Hollow Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

