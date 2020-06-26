14019 Southbridge Forest Dr

Amenities
2bdr 1bth duplex for rent, 1200 sq ft Available MAY1st. 2020
14019 southbridge forest drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
$990 PLUS utilities
application fee of $30 through https://www.tenantbackgroundsearch.com/ PER PERSON SO 2 PEOPLE IS $60
NO SMOKERS, (EVEN OUTSIDE SMOKERS) NO INCENSE/CANDLES DUE TO FIRE HAZARD PLEASE.
watch video of unit below:
https://www.youtube.com/duplexrental
IF LINK DOES NOT SHOW UP GO TO YOUTUBE DOT COM FORWARD SLASH DUPLEXRENTAL
LEFT SIDE OF HOME IS FOR RENT START VIEWING AT 0:00 TO 1:45. PERMANENT WALL NOW UP
THE TWO SIDES ARE TOTALLY SEPARATE. Video was made before permanent wall put up.
New appliances will be installed.
application is here
https://www.avail.co/l/59743
you can call to look at the place before you fill out application 704-726-9788, do not text.
You must make at least $2600 per month income to qualify. Proof of income required and good references appreciated.
Must pass background check and credit check.
Please CALL if interested. PHONE CALLS RECEIVE TOP PRIORITY.
Available MAY 1ST 2020
nice private and safe area.
Before calling please use google maps to see the location to make sure it is close enough to your job 14019 SOUTHBRIDGE FOREST DRIVE
CATS/DOGS ALLOWED WITH ONE TIME PET FEE OF $250 PER PET. FENCED IN BACK YARD.