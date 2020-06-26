All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 14019 Southbridge Forest Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
14019 Southbridge Forest Dr
Last updated April 8 2020 at 7:25 AM

14019 Southbridge Forest Dr

14019 Southbridge Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Yorkshire
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14019 Southbridge Forest Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2bdr 1bth duplex for rent, 1200 sq ft Available MAY1st. 2020
14019 southbridge forest drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
$990 PLUS utilities

application fee of $30 through https://www.tenantbackgroundsearch.com/ PER PERSON SO 2 PEOPLE IS $60

NO SMOKERS, (EVEN OUTSIDE SMOKERS) NO INCENSE/CANDLES DUE TO FIRE HAZARD PLEASE.

$1240 Duplex For Rent Call 704-726-9788 to view. DO NOT TEXT.
watch video of unit below:
https://www.youtube.com/duplexrental
IF LINK DOES NOT SHOW UP GO TO YOUTUBE DOT COM FORWARD SLASH DUPLEXRENTAL
LEFT SIDE OF HOME IS FOR RENT START VIEWING AT 0:00 TO 1:45. PERMANENT WALL NOW UP

THE TWO SIDES ARE TOTALLY SEPARATE. Video was made before permanent wall put up.
New appliances will be installed.
$1240 per month
application is here
https://www.avail.co/l/59743
you can call to look at the place before you fill out application 704-726-9788, do not text.
You must make at least $2600 per month income to qualify. Proof of income required and good references appreciated.
Must pass background check and credit check.
Please CALL if interested. PHONE CALLS RECEIVE TOP PRIORITY.
Available MAY 1ST 2020
nice private and safe area.
Before calling please use google maps to see the location to make sure it is close enough to your job 14019 SOUTHBRIDGE FOREST DRIVE
CATS/DOGS ALLOWED WITH ONE TIME PET FEE OF $250 PER PET. FENCED IN BACK YARD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14019 Southbridge Forest Dr have any available units?
14019 Southbridge Forest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 14019 Southbridge Forest Dr have?
Some of 14019 Southbridge Forest Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14019 Southbridge Forest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14019 Southbridge Forest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14019 Southbridge Forest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14019 Southbridge Forest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14019 Southbridge Forest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 14019 Southbridge Forest Dr offers parking.
Does 14019 Southbridge Forest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14019 Southbridge Forest Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14019 Southbridge Forest Dr have a pool?
No, 14019 Southbridge Forest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14019 Southbridge Forest Dr have accessible units?
No, 14019 Southbridge Forest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14019 Southbridge Forest Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14019 Southbridge Forest Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Whitehall Parc
8024 Whitehall Executive Center Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Alta Warp & Weft
2120 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Galleria Village
1616 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
The Newton
15934 White St.
Charlotte, NC 28278
Proximity Northlake Residences
4212 Napa Oak Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
Southpark Commons Apartment Homes
4401 Hampton Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte