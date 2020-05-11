All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 7 2020 at 3:40 PM

13722 Calloway Glen Drive

13722 Calloway Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13722 Calloway Glen Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Location Location! 2 Story beautiful townhome located in popular Steele Creek area; Featuring spacious open floorplan; kitchen boasting tons of cabinet & counter space, black appliances; while you can step out to the patio for relaxation. Located close to 485, SC, Rivergate shopping center, Topgolf, Carowinds Amusement park, Airport,New grocery stores and lots of new retail shopping up the street, dining, Lake Wylie, airport and so much more. This won't last long so Why Wait! Contact today for more details.
About 13722 Calloway Glen, Charlotte, North Carolina 28273
Directions:NW on W 4th St toward S Poplar St, Take the 3rd right onto S Graham St, Turn left onto W Trade St, Merge onto I-77 S on the left, Take the NC-49 S, Turn right onto S Tryon St, Turn left onto Choate Cir, Turn right onto Legree Ln, Turn right onto Calloway Glen Dr!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13722 Calloway Glen Drive have any available units?
13722 Calloway Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 13722 Calloway Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13722 Calloway Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13722 Calloway Glen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13722 Calloway Glen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 13722 Calloway Glen Drive offer parking?
No, 13722 Calloway Glen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13722 Calloway Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13722 Calloway Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13722 Calloway Glen Drive have a pool?
No, 13722 Calloway Glen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13722 Calloway Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 13722 Calloway Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13722 Calloway Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13722 Calloway Glen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13722 Calloway Glen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13722 Calloway Glen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

