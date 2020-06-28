All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1354 Maple Shade Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1354 Maple Shade Lane
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

1354 Maple Shade Lane

1354 Maple Shade Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Sardis Woods
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1354 Maple Shade Lane, Charlotte, NC 28270
Sardis Woods

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom Townhouse Off Monroe Road! - Located in Sardis Glen is a move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse. Walk inside and you will see a gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The main level includes a large open dining room and family room with laminate hardwood floors and a decorative fireplace. Right off the Living room french doors leads to a spacious private back patio. 3 bedrooms located upstairs with lots of closet space. Master bath comes with a walk-in shower. Parking right outside your front door! Washer/Dryer Connections. Water Included, Community Pool. Pets are Conditional.

(RLNE5074767)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1354 Maple Shade Lane have any available units?
1354 Maple Shade Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1354 Maple Shade Lane have?
Some of 1354 Maple Shade Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1354 Maple Shade Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1354 Maple Shade Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1354 Maple Shade Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1354 Maple Shade Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1354 Maple Shade Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1354 Maple Shade Lane offers parking.
Does 1354 Maple Shade Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1354 Maple Shade Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1354 Maple Shade Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1354 Maple Shade Lane has a pool.
Does 1354 Maple Shade Lane have accessible units?
No, 1354 Maple Shade Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1354 Maple Shade Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1354 Maple Shade Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Cotton Mills
520 W 5th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Apartments at Blakeney
8718 Wintersweet Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Arbor Village
839 Scaleybark Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Draper Place
2433 Randolph Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
Sterling Magnolia
3720 Wendwood Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211
Alta Croft
3030 Barrow Road
Charlotte, NC 28269
Loft One35
135 W Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte