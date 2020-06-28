1354 Maple Shade Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom Townhouse Off Monroe Road! - Located in Sardis Glen is a move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse. Walk inside and you will see a gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The main level includes a large open dining room and family room with laminate hardwood floors and a decorative fireplace. Right off the Living room french doors leads to a spacious private back patio. 3 bedrooms located upstairs with lots of closet space. Master bath comes with a walk-in shower. Parking right outside your front door! Washer/Dryer Connections. Water Included, Community Pool. Pets are Conditional.



(RLNE5074767)