Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:44 AM

1351 E Morehead Street

1351 East Morehead Street · (704) 502-1040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1351 East Morehead Street, Charlotte, NC 28204
Dilworth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 459 · Avail. now

$2,340

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1576 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
pool
bbq/grill
Contact Ross 704-502-1040. 1 month free on lease term of 12 months or longer. THE LOCATION YOU DESIRE THE HOME YOU DESERVE. Indulge your desires at Berkshire Dilworth. Our boutique inspired studio, one and two bedroom luxury apartment homes allow you to live in luxury in Midtown. Live in Charlotte’s most celebrated neighborhood, Dilworth, where an extensive collection of fine dining restaurants, coffee roasters, and purveyors of handcrafted cocktails are just steps from your front door.
With sophisticated interiors featuring bright, white subway tiles and sharp, clean lines you will love the modern design of Berkshire Dilworth. Your new home will boast condo-quality appointments such as chef-inspired gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and custom cabinetry, modern satin nickel hardware & fixtures, wood inspired plank flooring, soaking tubs, walk-in showers with tile surrounds, and USB charging ports in each residence. Penthouse also features: Front loading GE High efficiency washer and dryer master closet (15’x14’) with built in shelves and wine refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1351 E Morehead Street have any available units?
1351 E Morehead Street has a unit available for $2,340 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1351 E Morehead Street have?
Some of 1351 E Morehead Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1351 E Morehead Street currently offering any rent specials?
1351 E Morehead Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1351 E Morehead Street pet-friendly?
No, 1351 E Morehead Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1351 E Morehead Street offer parking?
No, 1351 E Morehead Street does not offer parking.
Does 1351 E Morehead Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1351 E Morehead Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1351 E Morehead Street have a pool?
Yes, 1351 E Morehead Street has a pool.
Does 1351 E Morehead Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1351 E Morehead Street has accessible units.
Does 1351 E Morehead Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1351 E Morehead Street has units with dishwashers.
