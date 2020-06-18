All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 13116 Erwin Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
13116 Erwin Rd
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

13116 Erwin Rd

13116 Erwin Road · (877) 751-1677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Yorkshire
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13116 Erwin Road, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1508 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This pristine town home off of S. Tryon St offers a great Steele Creek location near shopping, dining, schools, parks, Carowinds and Lake Wylie! Features include hardwood floors, wiring for surround sound and stainless steel appliances. The bright, open floor plan includes a kitchen with 42" maple cabinets and recessed lighting, which overlooks the dining and living areas. All three spacious bedrooms are located upstairs, along with the laundry. The master suite has vaulted ceilings, great natural light, a huge walk-in closet, and a bath with a garden tub and a shower. Enjoy the outdoors on the rear deck and patio.

Lawn care and access to the community pool are included.

Pets conditional.

Like it, love it, gotta have it? Call us at 877.751.1677 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13116 Erwin Rd have any available units?
13116 Erwin Rd has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 13116 Erwin Rd have?
Some of 13116 Erwin Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13116 Erwin Rd currently offering any rent specials?
13116 Erwin Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13116 Erwin Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 13116 Erwin Rd is pet friendly.
Does 13116 Erwin Rd offer parking?
No, 13116 Erwin Rd does not offer parking.
Does 13116 Erwin Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13116 Erwin Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13116 Erwin Rd have a pool?
Yes, 13116 Erwin Rd has a pool.
Does 13116 Erwin Rd have accessible units?
No, 13116 Erwin Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 13116 Erwin Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 13116 Erwin Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 13116 Erwin Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hunt Club
100 Heritage Pointe Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Alta Warp & Weft
2120 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd
Charlotte, NC 28278
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments
10015 Parthenon Court
Charlotte, NC 28262
Ashley Square at SouthPark
4845 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Camden Southline
2300 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269
Park at Drexel
4310 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity