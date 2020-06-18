13116 Erwin Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

This pristine town home off of S. Tryon St offers a great Steele Creek location near shopping, dining, schools, parks, Carowinds and Lake Wylie! Features include hardwood floors, wiring for surround sound and stainless steel appliances. The bright, open floor plan includes a kitchen with 42" maple cabinets and recessed lighting, which overlooks the dining and living areas. All three spacious bedrooms are located upstairs, along with the laundry. The master suite has vaulted ceilings, great natural light, a huge walk-in closet, and a bath with a garden tub and a shower. Enjoy the outdoors on the rear deck and patio.



Lawn care and access to the community pool are included.



Pets conditional.



Like it, love it, gotta have it? Call us at 877.751.1677 today!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**