Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful townhouse located in Ballantyne area, great schools, close to Blakeney shopping center. Walk to Blakeney shopping and dining. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half baths with wood flooring. Lower level has an office and a half bath. Main level has a large great room, spacious eat-in kitchen and a half bath. Upper level has three bedrooms and two full baths. This house has a deck and a one car garage. Lawn care and access to community pool are included.