All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 12757 Persimmon Tree Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
12757 Persimmon Tree Dr.
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

12757 Persimmon Tree Dr.

12757 Persimmon Tree Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Yorkshire
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12757 Persimmon Tree Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Great Town home in Steele Creek area! - Fantastic 2 bedroom townhome. Upgraded light fixtures throughout, lots of storage, backs up to woods. Home has laminate floors down & carpet upstairs. Gas fireplace, two Master Suites. Bright, open floor plan on main. Kitchen has loads of cabinet storage & prep space + handy center island. Breakfast area opens to private, enclosed patio w/ outside closet. Located in the heart of Steele Creek convenient to shopping, dining, schools, interstate. Community pool.

(RLNE5349238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12757 Persimmon Tree Dr. have any available units?
12757 Persimmon Tree Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12757 Persimmon Tree Dr. have?
Some of 12757 Persimmon Tree Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12757 Persimmon Tree Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
12757 Persimmon Tree Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12757 Persimmon Tree Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 12757 Persimmon Tree Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 12757 Persimmon Tree Dr. offer parking?
No, 12757 Persimmon Tree Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 12757 Persimmon Tree Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12757 Persimmon Tree Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12757 Persimmon Tree Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 12757 Persimmon Tree Dr. has a pool.
Does 12757 Persimmon Tree Dr. have accessible units?
No, 12757 Persimmon Tree Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 12757 Persimmon Tree Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12757 Persimmon Tree Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Quarterside
810 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Whitehall Parc
8024 Whitehall Executive Center Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Mercury Noda
3310 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Selwyn Flats
100 Matador Ln
Charlotte, NC 28209
5115 Park Place
5115 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Park at Drexel
4310 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Verde at McCullough Station
8320 University Executive Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Tyvola Centre
625 Cameron Walk Ct
Charlotte, NC 28217

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte