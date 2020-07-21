12757 Persimmon Tree Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Great Town home in Steele Creek area! - Fantastic 2 bedroom townhome. Upgraded light fixtures throughout, lots of storage, backs up to woods. Home has laminate floors down & carpet upstairs. Gas fireplace, two Master Suites. Bright, open floor plan on main. Kitchen has loads of cabinet storage & prep space + handy center island. Breakfast area opens to private, enclosed patio w/ outside closet. Located in the heart of Steele Creek convenient to shopping, dining, schools, interstate. Community pool.



