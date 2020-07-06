12700 Oldehurst Place

Amenities
Are you qualify for Home Partners of America or Ribbon Homes?
This is a former model home, sitting on a corner lot at the entrance of a cul-de-sac. This home has upgraded cabinets, granite countertops, sunroom, upgraded flooring, and too many extras to list.
The family room is spacious enough for a large family and features a fireplace. The upper level boasts 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths, and a bonus room. The main floor has formal and dining rooms, family room/great room, half bath, 1 bedroom, and a large great kitchen.
This home is must-see
Watch the awesome video tour