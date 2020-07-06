12700 Oldehurst Place

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Are you qualify for Home Partners of America or Ribbon Homes?



This is a former model home, sitting on a corner lot at the entrance of a cul-de-sac. This home has upgraded cabinets, granite countertops, sunroom, upgraded flooring, and too many extras to list.

The family room is spacious enough for a large family and features a fireplace. The upper level boasts 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths, and a bonus room. The main floor has formal and dining rooms, family room/great room, half bath, 1 bedroom, and a large great kitchen.

This home is must-see

Watch the awesome video tour