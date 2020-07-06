All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 12700 Oldehurst Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
12700 Oldehurst Place
Last updated September 15 2019 at 10:54 AM

12700 Oldehurst Place

12700 Oldehurst Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12700 Oldehurst Place, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Are you qualify for Home Partners of America or Ribbon Homes?

This is a former model home, sitting on a corner lot at the entrance of a cul-de-sac. This home has upgraded cabinets, granite countertops, sunroom, upgraded flooring, and too many extras to list.
The family room is spacious enough for a large family and features a fireplace. The upper level boasts 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths, and a bonus room. The main floor has formal and dining rooms, family room/great room, half bath, 1 bedroom, and a large great kitchen.
This home is must-see
Watch the awesome video tour

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12700 Oldehurst Place have any available units?
12700 Oldehurst Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12700 Oldehurst Place have?
Some of 12700 Oldehurst Place's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12700 Oldehurst Place currently offering any rent specials?
12700 Oldehurst Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12700 Oldehurst Place pet-friendly?
No, 12700 Oldehurst Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 12700 Oldehurst Place offer parking?
Yes, 12700 Oldehurst Place offers parking.
Does 12700 Oldehurst Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12700 Oldehurst Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12700 Oldehurst Place have a pool?
No, 12700 Oldehurst Place does not have a pool.
Does 12700 Oldehurst Place have accessible units?
No, 12700 Oldehurst Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12700 Oldehurst Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12700 Oldehurst Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flats at Ballantyne
9550 Community Commons Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Arlo
1331 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Camden Dilworth
1510 Scott Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Draper Place
2433 Randolph Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
Inspire SouthPark Apartments
345 Sharon Township Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211
Tyvola Centre
625 Cameron Walk Ct
Charlotte, NC 28217

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte