All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 12620 Headquarters Farm Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
12620 Headquarters Farm Road
Last updated October 10 2019 at 1:45 AM

12620 Headquarters Farm Road

12620 Headquarters Farm Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12620 Headquarters Farm Road, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12620 Headquarters Farm Road have any available units?
12620 Headquarters Farm Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 12620 Headquarters Farm Road currently offering any rent specials?
12620 Headquarters Farm Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12620 Headquarters Farm Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 12620 Headquarters Farm Road is pet friendly.
Does 12620 Headquarters Farm Road offer parking?
Yes, 12620 Headquarters Farm Road offers parking.
Does 12620 Headquarters Farm Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12620 Headquarters Farm Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12620 Headquarters Farm Road have a pool?
Yes, 12620 Headquarters Farm Road has a pool.
Does 12620 Headquarters Farm Road have accessible units?
No, 12620 Headquarters Farm Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12620 Headquarters Farm Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12620 Headquarters Farm Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12620 Headquarters Farm Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 12620 Headquarters Farm Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gateway West
902 W 4th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Mallard Glen
2002 Laysan Teal Ln
Charlotte, NC 28262
Hudson at Montford
1420 Estates Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28209
Cielo
4943 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
One 305 Central
1305 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Silos South End
131 Poindexter Drive
Charlotte, NC 28203
708 Summit
708 S Summit Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Park and Kingston
125 W Park Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte