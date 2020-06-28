12303 Jessica Place

Amenities
This 2 story end unit townhome features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 1400 square feet. The main level has a large living room, formal dining room and spacious kitchen overlooking den area. Master bedroom has large walk in closet and private bath with dual vanity and large stand in shower. The home also has a patio and storage closet. Located off DeArmon Rd. near Benfield Rd. Close to I-485 and easy commute to I-77, Northlake Mall, I-85 and Concord Mills. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1300 deposit.