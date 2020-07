Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

- Take a peek of the uptown buildings on the front porch! Old mill house that has character and proximity to local establishments in Elizabeth, Plaza Midwood, Uptown, etc. Large backyard with new deck, a small building that can be used for storage. Rocking chair front porch with the picket fence for your gardening. Updated kitchen and baths, washer/dryer included, Living room has space for dining table under the chandelier.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5649117)