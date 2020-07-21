1215 Whitby Moore Street

Amenities

granite counters new construction garage walk in closets pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage new construction

WALK TO LIGHT RAIL STATION LESS THAN 5 MINUTES that has free parking lot. The train comes every 10 minutes and only takes 20 minutes to uptown. NO TRAFFIC IN TRAFFIC HOUR. Save money for parking and gas!! NEW construction with 2-car attached garage. This 2030 SF, 3-story townhome boast 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. A gust room in first floor with full bathroom. Laminate hardwood is very durable and waterproof, no concern about damage on it. Kitchen with huge island, 42" cabinets, granite countertops, tile back splash, SS appliances-including gas range with double oven, microwave and big walk-in pantry. VERY OPEN floorplan, kitchen overlooks dining and great room. Master suite featuring deluxe bath and walk-in closet. Community pool with cabanas, changing rooms, gas grills and sun-shelf. Street maintenance information available. Very convenient to South Park, Carolina Place, Prime Outlets, Costco, Airport and Uptown.