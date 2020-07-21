All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:23 PM

1215 Whitby Moore Street

1215 Whitby Moore Street · No Longer Available
Location

1215 Whitby Moore Street, Charlotte, NC 28273
Montclaire South

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
WALK TO LIGHT RAIL STATION LESS THAN 5 MINUTES that has free parking lot. The train comes every 10 minutes and only takes 20 minutes to uptown. NO TRAFFIC IN TRAFFIC HOUR. Save money for parking and gas!! NEW construction with 2-car attached garage. This 2030 SF, 3-story townhome boast 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. A gust room in first floor with full bathroom. Laminate hardwood is very durable and waterproof, no concern about damage on it. Kitchen with huge island, 42" cabinets, granite countertops, tile back splash, SS appliances-including gas range with double oven, microwave and big walk-in pantry. VERY OPEN floorplan, kitchen overlooks dining and great room. Master suite featuring deluxe bath and walk-in closet. Community pool with cabanas, changing rooms, gas grills and sun-shelf. Street maintenance information available. Very convenient to South Park, Carolina Place, Prime Outlets, Costco, Airport and Uptown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 Whitby Moore Street have any available units?
1215 Whitby Moore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1215 Whitby Moore Street have?
Some of 1215 Whitby Moore Street's amenities include granite counters, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 Whitby Moore Street currently offering any rent specials?
1215 Whitby Moore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 Whitby Moore Street pet-friendly?
No, 1215 Whitby Moore Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1215 Whitby Moore Street offer parking?
Yes, 1215 Whitby Moore Street offers parking.
Does 1215 Whitby Moore Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1215 Whitby Moore Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 Whitby Moore Street have a pool?
Yes, 1215 Whitby Moore Street has a pool.
Does 1215 Whitby Moore Street have accessible units?
No, 1215 Whitby Moore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 Whitby Moore Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1215 Whitby Moore Street does not have units with dishwashers.
