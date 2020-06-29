1215 Mcdowell Farms Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in McDowell Farms Subdivision! - This two-story home features an open floorplan, spacious family room with vaulted ceilings, 3 way gas fireplace, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and breakfast bar. Hardwood flooring throughout the main level, garden tub in the master bath, large fenced in backyard with deck for seating. Storage shed for tenant use. Pets are conditional with a $350 non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5571742)