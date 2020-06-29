All apartments in Charlotte
1215 Mcdowell Farms Dr
1215 Mcdowell Farms Dr

1215 Mcdowell Farms Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1215 Mcdowell Farms Drive, Charlotte, NC 28217
Yorkmount

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in McDowell Farms Subdivision! - This two-story home features an open floorplan, spacious family room with vaulted ceilings, 3 way gas fireplace, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and breakfast bar. Hardwood flooring throughout the main level, garden tub in the master bath, large fenced in backyard with deck for seating. Storage shed for tenant use. Pets are conditional with a $350 non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5571742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 Mcdowell Farms Dr have any available units?
1215 Mcdowell Farms Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1215 Mcdowell Farms Dr have?
Some of 1215 Mcdowell Farms Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 Mcdowell Farms Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1215 Mcdowell Farms Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 Mcdowell Farms Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1215 Mcdowell Farms Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1215 Mcdowell Farms Dr offer parking?
No, 1215 Mcdowell Farms Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1215 Mcdowell Farms Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1215 Mcdowell Farms Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 Mcdowell Farms Dr have a pool?
No, 1215 Mcdowell Farms Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1215 Mcdowell Farms Dr have accessible units?
No, 1215 Mcdowell Farms Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 Mcdowell Farms Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1215 Mcdowell Farms Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

