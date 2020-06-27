All apartments in Charlotte
1207 E Green Oaks Lane

1207 Green Oaks Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1207 Green Oaks Ln, Charlotte, NC 28205
Briarcreek - Woodland

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 bed 1.5 Bath Condo for rent in Commonwealth Neighbor of Charlotte NC. Move in Special! 1/2 off the 1st Month's Rent. - Beautiful 2 bed 1.5 Bath Condo for rent in Commonwealth Neighbor of Charlotte, NC Featuring new paint throughout, Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and tile floors. Laminate floors in the Living Room and Dining area. carpeting upstairs. Just minutes to the Uptown & Plaza Midwood! Amazing private patio.

Directions: From US-74 W/E Independence Blvd/E Independence Expy, Take exit 244 for Briar Creek Rd toward Bojangles Coliseum, Turn left onto Briar Creek Rd, Turn left onto Green Oaks Ln. .

(RLNE3540982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1207 E Green Oaks Lane have any available units?
1207 E Green Oaks Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1207 E Green Oaks Lane have?
Some of 1207 E Green Oaks Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1207 E Green Oaks Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1207 E Green Oaks Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1207 E Green Oaks Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1207 E Green Oaks Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1207 E Green Oaks Lane offer parking?
No, 1207 E Green Oaks Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1207 E Green Oaks Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1207 E Green Oaks Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1207 E Green Oaks Lane have a pool?
No, 1207 E Green Oaks Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1207 E Green Oaks Lane have accessible units?
No, 1207 E Green Oaks Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1207 E Green Oaks Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1207 E Green Oaks Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
