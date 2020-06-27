1207 E Green Oaks Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful 2 bed 1.5 Bath Condo for rent in Commonwealth Neighbor of Charlotte NC. Move in Special! 1/2 off the 1st Month's Rent. - Beautiful 2 bed 1.5 Bath Condo for rent in Commonwealth Neighbor of Charlotte, NC Featuring new paint throughout, Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and tile floors. Laminate floors in the Living Room and Dining area. carpeting upstairs. Just minutes to the Uptown & Plaza Midwood! Amazing private patio.



Directions: From US-74 W/E Independence Blvd/E Independence Expy, Take exit 244 for Briar Creek Rd toward Bojangles Coliseum, Turn left onto Briar Creek Rd, Turn left onto Green Oaks Ln. .



(RLNE3540982)