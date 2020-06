Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Cute 1960's Brick ranch home! Completely updated! New Wood Plank Flooring throughout the home with fresh paint, Updated kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances. Open and inviting family and kitchen areas. Master Bedroom with attached updated half bath. Two Additional bedrooms with full bath in hallway. Washer and Dryer Included. Don't miss this lovely home convenient to shopping, dining and so much more! Contact Prism Properties & Development for information (704)628-7096 or www.Prismpd.com