11756 Fiddlers Roof Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

The Convenient access of the highly desirable Ballantyne from this traditional town-home will not disappoint. Warm hardwood flooring and cool and neutral colors are inviting.



The immense upgraded kitchen features elegant granite counter tops, stainless appliances, large island and plenty of cabinet space . Two french double doors lead out to the back deck. Lots of room for those family gatherings or entertaining family and friends. Enjoy this homes beautiful Work/Live Den located downstairs.



The enormous master bedroom is located on the top level of this home. The exceptional master bath must be experienced and features tiled flooring, a large beautifully tub/shower.



If you're excited to experience great living in a great area, this one is a must see!