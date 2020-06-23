All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 11756 Fiddlers Roof Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
11756 Fiddlers Roof Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11756 Fiddlers Roof Ln

11756 Fiddlers Roof Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Provincetowne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11756 Fiddlers Roof Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
The Convenient access of the highly desirable Ballantyne from this traditional town-home will not disappoint. Warm hardwood flooring and cool and neutral colors are inviting.

The immense upgraded kitchen features elegant granite counter tops, stainless appliances, large island and plenty of cabinet space . Two french double doors lead out to the back deck. Lots of room for those family gatherings or entertaining family and friends. Enjoy this homes beautiful Work/Live Den located downstairs.

The enormous master bedroom is located on the top level of this home. The exceptional master bath must be experienced and features tiled flooring, a large beautifully tub/shower.

If you're excited to experience great living in a great area, this one is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11756 Fiddlers Roof Ln have any available units?
11756 Fiddlers Roof Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11756 Fiddlers Roof Ln have?
Some of 11756 Fiddlers Roof Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11756 Fiddlers Roof Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11756 Fiddlers Roof Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11756 Fiddlers Roof Ln pet-friendly?
No, 11756 Fiddlers Roof Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11756 Fiddlers Roof Ln offer parking?
No, 11756 Fiddlers Roof Ln does not offer parking.
Does 11756 Fiddlers Roof Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11756 Fiddlers Roof Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11756 Fiddlers Roof Ln have a pool?
No, 11756 Fiddlers Roof Ln does not have a pool.
Does 11756 Fiddlers Roof Ln have accessible units?
No, 11756 Fiddlers Roof Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11756 Fiddlers Roof Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 11756 Fiddlers Roof Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flats at Ballantyne
9550 Community Commons Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Ascent Uptown
225 S Poplar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Novel Stonewall Station
400 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Fountains Southend
126 New Bern St
Charlotte, NC 28209
Hunters Pointe
1841 Prospect Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213
The Reserve at Providence
5931 Providence Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Junction 1504
1504 Mainline Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way
Charlotte, NC 28273

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte