Be the first one to live in this brand new home! you don't want to miss this beautiful new house with 2 car garages and one bedroom on the main level, Kitchen with quartz counter top and subway tile back splash, living room with balcony on second floor, 2 mater bedrooms and 2 full bath on the third floor. New K-8 2020 STEAM school. Convenient location and walking to shopping, Lifetime Fitness, restaurant, banks, post office and much more!