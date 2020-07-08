Great Ranch in great neighborhood. This 3 bedroom 2 bath is the perfect place to call home. Nice size bedrooms. Master w/2 closets. Washer/Dryer include. Large fenced back yard. Corner lot with beautiful landscape! Applications are available at www.RealLivingCarolinas.com with $53 non-refundable application fee per adult over 18 years of age. Pets are conditional upon owner approval with $300 pet deposit per pet. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $150 due with security deposit (after approval).
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1150 Cameo Ct have any available units?
1150 Cameo Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1150 Cameo Ct have?
Some of 1150 Cameo Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1150 Cameo Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1150 Cameo Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1150 Cameo Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1150 Cameo Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1150 Cameo Ct offer parking?
No, 1150 Cameo Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1150 Cameo Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1150 Cameo Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1150 Cameo Ct have a pool?
No, 1150 Cameo Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1150 Cameo Ct have accessible units?
No, 1150 Cameo Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1150 Cameo Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1150 Cameo Ct has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)