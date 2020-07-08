1150 Cameo Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Ranch in great neighborhood. This 3 bedroom 2 bath is the perfect place to call home. Nice size bedrooms. Master w/2 closets. Washer/Dryer include. Large fenced back yard. Corner lot with beautiful landscape!

Applications are available at www.RealLivingCarolinas.com with $53 non-refundable application fee per adult over 18 years of age. Pets are conditional upon owner approval with $300 pet deposit per pet. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $150 due with security deposit (after approval).