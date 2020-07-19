115 Park Avenue

Amenities
Live in the HEART of it all in this stylish condo overlooking the light rail in South End. Front door access from the popular rail trail -- into the open first floor with living, dining area and kitchen. Upstairs, there's a bedroom, loft/flex space, a walk-in closet, bath and laundry. One garage parking spot in secure deck. Complex has rooftop deck overlooking this bustling neighborhood and toward the growing Uptown skyline. One year lease at $1750 per month. $1700 for an 18 month or longer lease. Pets negotiable. Welcome home!