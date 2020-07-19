All apartments in Charlotte
115 Park Avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:23 AM

115 Park Avenue

115 West Park Avenue · (704) 819-0710
Location

115 West Park Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203
Wilmore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 905 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Live in the HEART of it all in this stylish condo overlooking the light rail in South End. Front door access from the popular rail trail -- into the open first floor with living, dining area and kitchen. Upstairs, there's a bedroom, loft/flex space, a walk-in closet, bath and laundry. One garage parking spot in secure deck. Complex has rooftop deck overlooking this bustling neighborhood and toward the growing Uptown skyline. One year lease at $1750 per month. $1700 for an 18 month or longer lease. Pets negotiable. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Park Avenue have any available units?
115 Park Avenue has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 Park Avenue have?
Some of 115 Park Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
115 Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 Park Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 115 Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 115 Park Avenue offers parking.
Does 115 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 115 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 115 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 115 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
