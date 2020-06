Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly media room

The Art's District 2 Bedroom Duplex - Charming 2 bedroom/1 bathroom brick duplex. Located just outside Plaza Midwood area on the corner of Holt & 34th Street. Close to NoDa icons like Haberdish, Cabo Fish Taco, Smelly Cat Coffee, Neighborhood Theater AND the new Lynx light rail stop at 36th St.



*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



