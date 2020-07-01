All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:27 PM

11209 Johnston Road

11209 Johnston Road · No Longer Available
Location

11209 Johnston Road, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
11209 Johnston Road Available 06/01/20 Newly Renovated 2 Bed 2 Bath Duplex for rent on Johnston Road in Charlotte, NC - Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex for Rent on Johnston Road. It is conveniently located to shopping areas and main transportation routes. It is approximately 1000 square feet. comes with the refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and disposal. It has Ceramic tile in the Kitchen. it has a concrete patio off the back. The Living rooms comes with a wood-burning fireplace.

Take Park Road. Cross over Hwy 51. Stay straight on Johnston Road. Located in Foxhaven Subdivision

(RLNE4657786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11209 Johnston Road have any available units?
11209 Johnston Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11209 Johnston Road have?
Some of 11209 Johnston Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11209 Johnston Road currently offering any rent specials?
11209 Johnston Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11209 Johnston Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 11209 Johnston Road is pet friendly.
Does 11209 Johnston Road offer parking?
No, 11209 Johnston Road does not offer parking.
Does 11209 Johnston Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11209 Johnston Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11209 Johnston Road have a pool?
No, 11209 Johnston Road does not have a pool.
Does 11209 Johnston Road have accessible units?
No, 11209 Johnston Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11209 Johnston Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11209 Johnston Road has units with dishwashers.

