11209 Johnston Road Available 06/01/20 Newly Renovated 2 Bed 2 Bath Duplex for rent on Johnston Road in Charlotte, NC - Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex for Rent on Johnston Road. It is conveniently located to shopping areas and main transportation routes. It is approximately 1000 square feet. comes with the refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and disposal. It has Ceramic tile in the Kitchen. it has a concrete patio off the back. The Living rooms comes with a wood-burning fireplace.



Take Park Road. Cross over Hwy 51. Stay straight on Johnston Road. Located in Foxhaven Subdivision



(RLNE4657786)