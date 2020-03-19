1119 Smoke House Drive

Amenities
Lovely Remodeled home in Sardis Woods with circle drive on a cul-de-sac. Beautifully redone kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white cabinets and granite counter tops, Vinyl Plank Flooring and new carpet, new lighting and painting through out. Home host 2 bedrooms on the main level and bathroom as well as two additional bedrooms and bathroom on the upper level, as well as walk in attic storage. Property also has a storage building. Don't miss out on calling this one home! Contact Prism Properties & Development, Inc. (704) 628-7096 www.prismpd.com