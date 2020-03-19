1119 Smoke House Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Lovely Remodeled home in Sardis Woods with circle drive on a cul-de-sac. Beautifully redone kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white cabinets and granite counter tops, Vinyl Plank Flooring and new carpet, new lighting and painting through out. Home host 2 bedrooms on the main level and bathroom as well as two additional bedrooms and bathroom on the upper level, as well as walk in attic storage. Property also has a storage building. Don't miss out on calling this one home! Contact Prism Properties & Development, Inc. (704) 628-7096 www.prismpd.com