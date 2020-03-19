All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1119 Smoke House Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1119 Smoke House Drive
Last updated August 20 2019 at 6:54 PM

1119 Smoke House Drive

1119 Smoke House Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Sardis Woods
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1119 Smoke House Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270
Sardis Woods

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely Remodeled home in Sardis Woods with circle drive on a cul-de-sac. Beautifully redone kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white cabinets and granite counter tops, Vinyl Plank Flooring and new carpet, new lighting and painting through out. Home host 2 bedrooms on the main level and bathroom as well as two additional bedrooms and bathroom on the upper level, as well as walk in attic storage. Property also has a storage building. Don't miss out on calling this one home! Contact Prism Properties & Development, Inc. (704) 628-7096 www.prismpd.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1119 Smoke House Drive have any available units?
1119 Smoke House Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1119 Smoke House Drive have?
Some of 1119 Smoke House Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1119 Smoke House Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1119 Smoke House Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 Smoke House Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1119 Smoke House Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1119 Smoke House Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1119 Smoke House Drive offers parking.
Does 1119 Smoke House Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1119 Smoke House Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 Smoke House Drive have a pool?
No, 1119 Smoke House Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1119 Smoke House Drive have accessible units?
No, 1119 Smoke House Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1119 Smoke House Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1119 Smoke House Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Victoria Park Apartment Homes
4616 Stoney Trace Dr
Charlotte, NC 28227
Highland Park at Northlake
7116 Finn Hall Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
Worthington LUXURY Apartments
1526 Flat River Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Hunters Pointe
1841 Prospect Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Laurel
2220 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Cameron South Park
6316 Cameron Forest Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
7916 Harris Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte