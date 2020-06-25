Amenities

11111 Travis Gulch Drive Available 06/01/19 Location, Location, Location! - Location, Location, Location! Great school system and minutes to shopping. Immaculate 5 Bed room home on one of the best wooded & fenced lots in the desirable Southhampton. Beautifully remodeled! Lovely kitchen w/42' cabinets, upgraded granite counters, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances & hardwood floors. Spacious Master Suite w/Shower & Tub.& Hugh walk-in Closet Bose Built-in speakers throughout home. recently painted & new carpet 2 years old. Amazing backyard with huge deck and patio.



(RLNE3421802)