All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 11111 Travis Gulch Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
11111 Travis Gulch Drive
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:53 AM

11111 Travis Gulch Drive

11111 Travis Gulch Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Provincetowne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11111 Travis Gulch Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
11111 Travis Gulch Drive Available 06/01/19 Location, Location, Location! - Location, Location, Location! Great school system and minutes to shopping. Immaculate 5 Bed room home on one of the best wooded & fenced lots in the desirable Southhampton. Beautifully remodeled! Lovely kitchen w/42' cabinets, upgraded granite counters, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances & hardwood floors. Spacious Master Suite w/Shower & Tub.& Hugh walk-in Closet Bose Built-in speakers throughout home. recently painted & new carpet 2 years old. Amazing backyard with huge deck and patio.

(RLNE3421802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11111 Travis Gulch Drive have any available units?
11111 Travis Gulch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11111 Travis Gulch Drive have?
Some of 11111 Travis Gulch Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11111 Travis Gulch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11111 Travis Gulch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11111 Travis Gulch Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11111 Travis Gulch Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11111 Travis Gulch Drive offer parking?
No, 11111 Travis Gulch Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11111 Travis Gulch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11111 Travis Gulch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11111 Travis Gulch Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11111 Travis Gulch Drive has a pool.
Does 11111 Travis Gulch Drive have accessible units?
No, 11111 Travis Gulch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11111 Travis Gulch Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11111 Travis Gulch Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avenues at Steele Creek
13001 Yorkridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Woodland Estates
6147 Winged Elm Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Bridges at Quail Hollow
7561 Quail Meadow Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Spectrum South End
2225 Hawkins St
Charlotte, NC 28203
SOUTHPARK MORRISON
721 Governor Morrison St
Charlotte, NC 28211
Highland Mill Lofts
2901 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Anson at the Lakes
8000 Waterford Lakes Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte