Last updated October 28 2019 at 3:23 PM

11012 Rumney Court

11012 Rumney Court · No Longer Available
Location

11012 Rumney Court, Charlotte, NC 28216
Wedgewood

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
key fob access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
pet friendly
Conveniently located in the Northlake Mall area, this spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is a gem. The home features plenty of upgrades including laminate and tile flooring, beautiful custom kitchen with granite countertops and glass tile backsplash, oversized master bedroom with HUGE walk in closet, bonus room with built in surround sound and projector screen system. The location allows easy access to shopping, dining, UNCC, I-77 and uptown. Apply online today! Lease End Date between Feb and July 2021

No section 8.
Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more.

Are you an Owner looking for a property management company? Find out if Smart Shield PM is a good fit for you: https://www.smartshieldpropertymanagement.com/charlotte-property-management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11012 Rumney Court have any available units?
11012 Rumney Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11012 Rumney Court have?
Some of 11012 Rumney Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11012 Rumney Court currently offering any rent specials?
11012 Rumney Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11012 Rumney Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 11012 Rumney Court is pet friendly.
Does 11012 Rumney Court offer parking?
No, 11012 Rumney Court does not offer parking.
Does 11012 Rumney Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11012 Rumney Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11012 Rumney Court have a pool?
No, 11012 Rumney Court does not have a pool.
Does 11012 Rumney Court have accessible units?
No, 11012 Rumney Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11012 Rumney Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11012 Rumney Court does not have units with dishwashers.

