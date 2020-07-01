11012 Rumney Court

Amenities

Conveniently located in the Northlake Mall area, this spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is a gem. The home features plenty of upgrades including laminate and tile flooring, beautiful custom kitchen with granite countertops and glass tile backsplash, oversized master bedroom with HUGE walk in closet, bonus room with built in surround sound and projector screen system. The location allows easy access to shopping, dining, UNCC, I-77 and uptown. Apply online today! Lease End Date between Feb and July 2021



No section 8.

Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.