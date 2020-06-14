1100 Mcalway Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

For lease - Former beauty salon. 900 sq feet with lots of road frontage on McAlway. Plenty of parking, fenced in front of business, at least 6 individual cutting stations, space for hair dryers. Bath, reception area, small kitchenette area, lots of storage space. Located on the corner of McAlway and Craig, only minutes to Cotswold and Monroe Rd. 12 mins to uptown. Thousands of potential customers live very close to this property.



