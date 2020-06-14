All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:35 AM

1100 Mcalway Rd

1100 Mcalway Road · (980) 219-8129
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1100 Mcalway Road, Charlotte, NC 28211
Cotswold

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1393 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
For lease - Former beauty salon. 900 sq feet with lots of road frontage on McAlway. Plenty of parking, fenced in front of business, at least 6 individual cutting stations, space for hair dryers. Bath, reception area, small kitchenette area, lots of storage space. Located on the corner of McAlway and Craig, only minutes to Cotswold and Monroe Rd. 12 mins to uptown. Thousands of potential customers live very close to this property.

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click subject property, and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one time, non-refundable admin fee of $100 due when deposit is submitted. Holding fee is nonrefundable and will become your security deposit, once you occupy the home. Should you decide not to move forward, the holding fee shall serve as liquidated damages for removing the home from active market. NO EXCEPTIONS. There is a $200 nonrefundable pet fee per pet and $20 per month additional rent charge for each pet if approved.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CALL 704-218-9472.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 Mcalway Rd have any available units?
1100 Mcalway Rd has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 Mcalway Rd have?
Some of 1100 Mcalway Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 Mcalway Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1100 Mcalway Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 Mcalway Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1100 Mcalway Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1100 Mcalway Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1100 Mcalway Rd does offer parking.
Does 1100 Mcalway Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 Mcalway Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 Mcalway Rd have a pool?
No, 1100 Mcalway Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1100 Mcalway Rd have accessible units?
No, 1100 Mcalway Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 Mcalway Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1100 Mcalway Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
