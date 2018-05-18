10802 Faringford Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Come sit on this home's welcoming front porch in the nice quiet cul-de-sac. Enter into the living room featuring vaulted ceiling and brick fireplace. Laminate wood floors throughout home. Kitchen with stainless steel and black appliances opens to large dining area with bay window. Master suite has vaulted ceiling, private bath and walk in closet. 2 spacious bedrooms 1 with vaulted ceiling, full bathroom and laundry finish off the home. Entertain or relax on the large deck off in the fenced yard backed by mature trees. Don't disturb current tenant or walk on property without appointment. For more information contact Prism Properties & Development or visit www.Prismpd.com