All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 10802 Faringford Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
10802 Faringford Court
Last updated May 7 2020 at 12:07 AM

10802 Faringford Court

10802 Faringford Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Harris - Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10802 Faringford Court, Charlotte, NC 28262
Harris - Houston

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Come sit on this home's welcoming front porch in the nice quiet cul-de-sac. Enter into the living room featuring vaulted ceiling and brick fireplace. Laminate wood floors throughout home. Kitchen with stainless steel and black appliances opens to large dining area with bay window. Master suite has vaulted ceiling, private bath and walk in closet. 2 spacious bedrooms 1 with vaulted ceiling, full bathroom and laundry finish off the home. Entertain or relax on the large deck off in the fenced yard backed by mature trees. Don't disturb current tenant or walk on property without appointment. For more information contact Prism Properties & Development or visit www.Prismpd.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10802 Faringford Court have any available units?
10802 Faringford Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10802 Faringford Court have?
Some of 10802 Faringford Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10802 Faringford Court currently offering any rent specials?
10802 Faringford Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10802 Faringford Court pet-friendly?
No, 10802 Faringford Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10802 Faringford Court offer parking?
Yes, 10802 Faringford Court offers parking.
Does 10802 Faringford Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10802 Faringford Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10802 Faringford Court have a pool?
No, 10802 Faringford Court does not have a pool.
Does 10802 Faringford Court have accessible units?
No, 10802 Faringford Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10802 Faringford Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10802 Faringford Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Gallery
1750 Camden Rd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Galleria Village
1616 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Axiom
5625 Keyway Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28215
Parkside at South Tryon
605 Candler Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
Ashton South End
125 W Tremont Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
1100 South
1100 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Randolph Park
4516 Randolph Rd
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte