Last updated May 9 2019 at 10:23 AM

10738 Derryrush Drive

10738 Derryrush Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

10738 Derryrush Drive, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE NOW! Community swimming pool! ALL NEW LAMINATE FLOORING MAIN LEVEL, NEW CARPET UPSTAIRS AND FRESHLY PAINTED! Lovely and updated University area home located in Villages at Back Creek subdivision. Built 2016. Home has 1476 s.f. with 3 BRs and 2.5 baths and a one-car garage. All bedrooms upstairs. Wood laminate flooring is throughout the entire main level. You will love the wide open floor plan of the kitchen, large dining and living rooms. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinets and counter space. Conveniently located near UNCC, I-485 & Concord Mills only minutes away! ALL REALTORS ARE WELCOME TO SHOW YOU THIS HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10738 Derryrush Drive have any available units?
10738 Derryrush Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10738 Derryrush Drive have?
Some of 10738 Derryrush Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10738 Derryrush Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10738 Derryrush Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10738 Derryrush Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10738 Derryrush Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10738 Derryrush Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10738 Derryrush Drive offers parking.
Does 10738 Derryrush Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10738 Derryrush Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10738 Derryrush Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10738 Derryrush Drive has a pool.
Does 10738 Derryrush Drive have accessible units?
No, 10738 Derryrush Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10738 Derryrush Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10738 Derryrush Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
