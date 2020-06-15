10738 Derryrush Drive

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW! Community swimming pool! ALL NEW LAMINATE FLOORING MAIN LEVEL, NEW CARPET UPSTAIRS AND FRESHLY PAINTED! Lovely and updated University area home located in Villages at Back Creek subdivision. Built 2016. Home has 1476 s.f. with 3 BRs and 2.5 baths and a one-car garage. All bedrooms upstairs. Wood laminate flooring is throughout the entire main level. You will love the wide open floor plan of the kitchen, large dining and living rooms. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinets and counter space. Conveniently located near UNCC, I-485 & Concord Mills only minutes away! ALL REALTORS ARE WELCOME TO SHOW YOU THIS HOME!