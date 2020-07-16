10420 Paisley Abbey Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This house is pure perfection- all three floors! Located in Berewick, complete convenience to Charlotte's best shopping, dining, grocery, I485, Charlotte Douglas and more. Incredibly well thought out, open floorplan with hardwoods through the main level. Formal living/office, formal dining room & sunny great room with fireplace. The kitchen is just beautiful & a chef's dream with gas range/oven, pantry, stainless steel appliances, granite and tile backsplash, tons of counter space, island with breakfast bar, eat-in dining area & separate desk/recipe area. Check out the chic light fixtures! Upstairs you will find two, yes two, master suites. The first has a private entry, bath w/two separate vanities, detail tiled shower, soaking tub, framed mirrors & tiled floors. The second master has dual vanity & detailed tiled shower. Big secondary bedrooms & guest bath also features a dual vanity. Third floor with HUGE bonus room, bedroom & another full bath. Large, fenced backyard & paver patio.