Last updated September 10 2019

10420 Paisley Abbey Lane

10420 Paisley Abbey Ln · No Longer Available
Location

10420 Paisley Abbey Ln, Charlotte, NC 28273
Griers Fork

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This house is pure perfection- all three floors! Located in Berewick, complete convenience to Charlotte's best shopping, dining, grocery, I485, Charlotte Douglas and more. Incredibly well thought out, open floorplan with hardwoods through the main level. Formal living/office, formal dining room & sunny great room with fireplace. The kitchen is just beautiful & a chef's dream with gas range/oven, pantry, stainless steel appliances, granite and tile backsplash, tons of counter space, island with breakfast bar, eat-in dining area & separate desk/recipe area. Check out the chic light fixtures! Upstairs you will find two, yes two, master suites. The first has a private entry, bath w/two separate vanities, detail tiled shower, soaking tub, framed mirrors & tiled floors. The second master has dual vanity & detailed tiled shower. Big secondary bedrooms & guest bath also features a dual vanity. Third floor with HUGE bonus room, bedroom & another full bath. Large, fenced backyard & paver patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10420 Paisley Abbey Lane have any available units?
10420 Paisley Abbey Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10420 Paisley Abbey Lane have?
Some of 10420 Paisley Abbey Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10420 Paisley Abbey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10420 Paisley Abbey Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10420 Paisley Abbey Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10420 Paisley Abbey Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10420 Paisley Abbey Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10420 Paisley Abbey Lane offers parking.
Does 10420 Paisley Abbey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10420 Paisley Abbey Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10420 Paisley Abbey Lane have a pool?
No, 10420 Paisley Abbey Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10420 Paisley Abbey Lane have accessible units?
No, 10420 Paisley Abbey Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10420 Paisley Abbey Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10420 Paisley Abbey Lane has units with dishwashers.
