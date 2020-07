Amenities

Beautifully updated 1 bdrm 1 bath apartment on first floor. Great kitchen with new 42" white shaker cabinets, granite countertops, new stainless steel dishwasher, microwave, stove and refrigerator. Pretty and easy to maintain tile floors throughout unit. Bathroom has walk-in shower and updated vanity, mirror and lighting. Central heating and air. Thomasboro location, very convenient to Uptown, airport, I-85 and I-77.