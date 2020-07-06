All apartments in Charlotte
10245 Garmoyle Street
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

10245 Garmoyle Street

10245 Garmoyle Street · No Longer Available
Location

10245 Garmoyle Street, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1138637

After registering at this link you will receive a code for the lock box self guided tour. Please ask our listing agent about our Jetty Bond Surity program for deposits.

3 bed/2.5 bath townhome with stainless steele appliances-granite-wood flooring-fireplace-w/d-two car garage-fenced patio.

Pets are welcome with owner approval
|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Garage,Fireplace,Granite countertops,Walk-in closet,Washer and dryer
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10245 Garmoyle Street have any available units?
10245 Garmoyle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10245 Garmoyle Street have?
Some of 10245 Garmoyle Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10245 Garmoyle Street currently offering any rent specials?
10245 Garmoyle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10245 Garmoyle Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10245 Garmoyle Street is pet friendly.
Does 10245 Garmoyle Street offer parking?
Yes, 10245 Garmoyle Street offers parking.
Does 10245 Garmoyle Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10245 Garmoyle Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10245 Garmoyle Street have a pool?
No, 10245 Garmoyle Street does not have a pool.
Does 10245 Garmoyle Street have accessible units?
No, 10245 Garmoyle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10245 Garmoyle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10245 Garmoyle Street does not have units with dishwashers.

