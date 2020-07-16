532 Meadowmont Village Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous Meadowmont 2 bedroom Chapel Hill Condo - July availability



Luxury living in Meadowmont - a community with easy, walkable access to restaurants, shopping, the grocery store, Starbucks, banks, and walking trails. The property is in close proximity to I-40 and UNC, and one block away from the bus line. The Raleigh-Durham Airport is fifteen miles away and Duke is only twelve miles away. Finley Golf Course is just around the corner and The Streets of Southpoint Mall is just seven miles from Meadowmont.



Sunny and light filled, the condo includes large windows, a juliet balcony, gas range, washer and dryer, central air and a gas fireplace. The bedrooms and bathrooms are generously sized. The open floor plan is great for entertaining and flow.



For this unit, A minimum 650 or above credit score and 3x market rent is required for approval. Not for student housing. Occupancy limit 3. Owner managed.



Offered for lease only by Acorn and Oak Property Management. For more information contact Nicole at homes@acorn-oak.com. No pets please!



For more info on the area: https://meadowmont.net



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4174005)