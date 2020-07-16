All apartments in Chapel Hill
532 Meadowmont Village Circle

532 Meadowmont Village Circle · (919) 675-1444 ext. 24
Location

532 Meadowmont Village Circle, Chapel Hill, NC 27517
Meadowmont

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 532 Meadowmont Village Circle · Avail. now

$2,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1364 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous Meadowmont 2 bedroom Chapel Hill Condo - July availability

Luxury living in Meadowmont - a community with easy, walkable access to restaurants, shopping, the grocery store, Starbucks, banks, and walking trails. The property is in close proximity to I-40 and UNC, and one block away from the bus line. The Raleigh-Durham Airport is fifteen miles away and Duke is only twelve miles away. Finley Golf Course is just around the corner and The Streets of Southpoint Mall is just seven miles from Meadowmont.

Sunny and light filled, the condo includes large windows, a juliet balcony, gas range, washer and dryer, central air and a gas fireplace. The bedrooms and bathrooms are generously sized. The open floor plan is great for entertaining and flow.

For this unit, A minimum 650 or above credit score and 3x market rent is required for approval. Not for student housing. Occupancy limit 3. Owner managed.

Offered for lease only by Acorn and Oak Property Management. For more information contact Nicole at homes@acorn-oak.com. No pets please!

For more info on the area: https://meadowmont.net

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4174005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 532 Meadowmont Village Circle have any available units?
532 Meadowmont Village Circle has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chapel Hill, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chapel Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 532 Meadowmont Village Circle have?
Some of 532 Meadowmont Village Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 532 Meadowmont Village Circle currently offering any rent specials?
532 Meadowmont Village Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 532 Meadowmont Village Circle pet-friendly?
No, 532 Meadowmont Village Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chapel Hill.
Does 532 Meadowmont Village Circle offer parking?
Yes, 532 Meadowmont Village Circle offers parking.
Does 532 Meadowmont Village Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 532 Meadowmont Village Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 532 Meadowmont Village Circle have a pool?
No, 532 Meadowmont Village Circle does not have a pool.
Does 532 Meadowmont Village Circle have accessible units?
No, 532 Meadowmont Village Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 532 Meadowmont Village Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 532 Meadowmont Village Circle has units with dishwashers.
