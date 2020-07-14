All apartments in Chapel Hill
Find more places like Environs Lofts at East 54.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chapel Hill, NC
/
Environs Lofts at East 54
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:04 PM

Environs Lofts at East 54

5000 Environ Way · (919) 364-6619
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chapel Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5000 Environ Way, Chapel Hill, NC 27517

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5306 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,690

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 743 sqft

Unit 5112 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Unit 5108 · Avail. now

$1,950

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1020 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Environs Lofts at East 54.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
green community
guest parking
key fob access
new construction
online portal
playground
smoke-free community
Environs Lofts At East 54 offers 58 upscale apartments in the vibrant East 54 neighborhood of Chapel Hill. Located just one mile from UNC’s campus and less than 3 miles from UNC Hospitals, getting home has never been easier. Residents enjoy bright, airy one and two bedroom lofts fully equipped with high end finishes and the modern conveniences that suit an on-the-go lifestyle. When it’s time to slow down and relax, the neighborhood coffee shop, sports bar and Pilates studio are just steps away. Environs Lofts combines the comfort and convenience you have been looking for, in the perfect location for embracing all that Chapel Hill has to offer. \n\n
\n
The only rooftop pool in Chapel Hill. 24/7 Exercise Facility - No Amenity Fees

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: No deposit with approved credit
Move-in Fees: $400 Admin Fee
Additional: Building Protection Fee (in lieu of required Renter's Insurance) $10.00 per month. Trash Fee $15.00 per month. Spectrum 300 Mbps WiFi + Cable $65.00 per month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: One-Time Fee of $300 for (1) pet / $450 for (2) pets
limit: 2
rent: $30
Parking Details: Surface Parking - Permit Required. Permits issued to verified residents with NO ADDITIONAL FEE.
Storage Details: Storage Rental Space Available for $25.00 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Environs Lofts at East 54 have any available units?
Environs Lofts at East 54 has 5 units available starting at $1,690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chapel Hill, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chapel Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does Environs Lofts at East 54 have?
Some of Environs Lofts at East 54's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Environs Lofts at East 54 currently offering any rent specials?
Environs Lofts at East 54 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Environs Lofts at East 54 pet-friendly?
Yes, Environs Lofts at East 54 is pet friendly.
Does Environs Lofts at East 54 offer parking?
Yes, Environs Lofts at East 54 offers parking.
Does Environs Lofts at East 54 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Environs Lofts at East 54 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Environs Lofts at East 54 have a pool?
Yes, Environs Lofts at East 54 has a pool.
Does Environs Lofts at East 54 have accessible units?
Yes, Environs Lofts at East 54 has accessible units.
Does Environs Lofts at East 54 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Environs Lofts at East 54 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Environs Lofts at East 54?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chapel View
2701 Homestead Road
Chapel Hill, NC 27516
The Apartments at Midtown 501
545 Ashley Ct
Chapel Hill, NC 27514
Chapel Hill North
200 Perkins Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27514
Cosgrove Hill
300 Cosgrove Ave
Chapel Hill, NC 27514
Shadowood Apartments
110 Piney Mountain Rd
Chapel Hill, NC 27514
The Townhomes at Chapel Watch Village
100 Ginkgo Trl
Chapel Hill, NC 27516
Trilogy Chapel Hill
1000 Novus Ln
Chapel Hill, NC 27514
Timber Hollow
101 Timber Hollow Ct
Chapel Hill, NC 27514

Similar Pages

Chapel Hill 1 BedroomsChapel Hill 2 Bedrooms
Chapel Hill Apartments with ParkingChapel Hill Pet Friendly Places
Chapel Hill Studio ApartmentsOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NC
Burlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NC
Spring Lake, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCAsheboro, NCSouthern Pines, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North Carolina at Chapel HillGuilford College
Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Meredith College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity