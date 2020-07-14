Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments e-payments green community guest parking key fob access new construction online portal playground smoke-free community

Environs Lofts At East 54 offers 58 upscale apartments in the vibrant East 54 neighborhood of Chapel Hill. Located just one mile from UNC’s campus and less than 3 miles from UNC Hospitals, getting home has never been easier. Residents enjoy bright, airy one and two bedroom lofts fully equipped with high end finishes and the modern conveniences that suit an on-the-go lifestyle. When it’s time to slow down and relax, the neighborhood coffee shop, sports bar and Pilates studio are just steps away. Environs Lofts combines the comfort and convenience you have been looking for, in the perfect location for embracing all that Chapel Hill has to offer.









The only rooftop pool in Chapel Hill. 24/7 Exercise Facility - No Amenity Fees