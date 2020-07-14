Environs Lofts at East 54

Lease Length: 6-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: No deposit with approved credit
Move-in Fees: $400 Admin Fee
Additional: Building Protection Fee (in lieu of required Renter's Insurance) $10.00 per month. Trash Fee $15.00 per month. Spectrum 300 Mbps WiFi + Cable $65.00 per month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: One-Time Fee of $300 for (1) pet / $450 for (2) pets
limit: 2
rent: $30
Parking Details: Surface Parking - Permit Required. Permits issued to verified residents with NO ADDITIONAL FEE.
Storage Details: Storage Rental Space Available for $25.00 per month